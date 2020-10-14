Graco car seats and strollers up to 30% off for Prime Day with deals from $107

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Graco car seats and strollers. One standout is the Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $124 shipped. Regularly between $173 and $200, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Available in two colorways today, it is made for children from 5- to 100-pounds with a rear to forward facing design and the ability to become a belt positioning booster. Features include an adjustable 5-point safety harness, rotating cup holders, 4-position incline, and the ever-important washable seat cover. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 happy parents. Hit the jump for more Prime Day Graco deals.
More Prime Day Graco deals:
- DuoGlider Double Stroller $109 (Reg. $170)
- Nautilus Harness Booster Car Seat $108 (Reg. $170)
- Landmark 3 in 1 Car Seat $154 (Reg. $230)
- And even more here…
If you’re in the market from some Graco gear, you’ll also probably want to check out the Prime Day sale on diapers and baby wipes at up to 30% off. Then head over to this sale on Amazon’s in-house baby and kids clothing from $7 as well as our roundup of Green Toys and more at up to 30% off. Plus you’ll find the 10 best Prime Day deals still live right here.
More on the Graco SlimFit 3 in 1 Convertible Car Seat:
- All in One seat grows with Your child from 5 100 pounds, rear to forward facing and becomes a belt positioning booster; save space in Your back seat with Unique rotating cup Holders
- Simply Safe Adjust Harness System adjusts the height of Your harness and headrest; Integrated harness storage compartment Holds unused harness straps while seat is a belt positioning booster
- Engineered & crash tested to meet or exceed US Standard FMVSS 213; the Slim Fit car seat has been side impact tested for occupant retention solely with the built in 5 Point harness system; Features EPS foam
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!