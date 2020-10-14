Graco car seats and strollers up to 30% off for Prime Day with deals from $107

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Graco car seats and strollers. One standout is the Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $124 shipped. Regularly between $173 and $200, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Available in two colorways today, it is made for children from 5- to 100-pounds with a rear to forward facing design and the ability to become a belt positioning booster. Features include an adjustable 5-point safety harness, rotating cup holders, 4-position incline, and the ever-important washable seat cover. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 happy parents. Hit the jump for more Prime Day Graco deals.

More Prime Day Graco deals:

If you’re in the market from some Graco gear, you’ll also probably want to check out the Prime Day sale on diapers and baby wipes at up to 30% off. Then head over to this sale on Amazon’s in-house baby and kids clothing from $7 as well as our roundup of Green Toys and more at up to 30% off. Plus you’ll find the 10 best Prime Day deals still live right here.

More on the Graco SlimFit 3 in 1 Convertible Car Seat:

All in One seat grows with Your child from 5 100 pounds, rear to forward facing and becomes a belt positioning booster; save space in Your back seat with Unique rotating cup Holders

Simply Safe Adjust Harness System adjusts the height of Your harness and headrest; Integrated harness storage compartment Holds unused harness straps while seat is a belt positioning booster

Engineered & crash tested to meet or exceed US Standard FMVSS 213; the Slim Fit car seat has been side impact tested for occupant retention solely with the built in 5 Point harness system; Features EPS foam

