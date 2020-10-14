Amazon takes up to 20% off Jackery power stations and solar panels from $120

As part of its Prime Day deals, Jackery Inc via Amazon is discounting a selection of its portable power stations and solar accessories starting at $120 shipped. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the Jackery Explorer 240 at $199.99. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks a new 2020 low at Amazon. Featuring a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 200W pure sine wave AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs and a DC car port. Even if there aren’t any camping trips or tailgates in your future, this is a great solution to have on-hand to ensure there’s always some extra power when you need it. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 3,300 customers, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our review. Head below for other top picks.

Or if it’s just your smartphone and other similar devices you’re looking to refuel, our smartphone accessories guide has you covered. There are plenty of notable sales going on right now for Prime Day, including up to 50% off Satechi gear, as well as Mac/iPhone essentials from Twelve South, various Anker accessory discounts, and more. You’ll of course find all of the best deals in Amazon’s 2-day shopping event in our hub right here.

The Explorer 240 lithium battery pack, boasts a 240Wh capacity to keep your devices charged. This portable power station is lightweight at just 6.6 lbs with an easy-carry handle, making it more portable. Take the lightweight generator Explorer 240 with you on camping, travel, cottage trips, off-road, excursions, or anywhere you might need power. Be the life of the party at the backyard barbecue or tailgate.