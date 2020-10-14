Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker hits Amazon all-time low for Prime Day at $42.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $42.73 shipped. Regularly $70, Prime members can now score one of the best prices we have ever tracked and a new Amazon all-time low on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. Less than 5-inches wide, this one looks great on the countertop and doesn’t take up much space either. Features include variable cup size options, built-in cord storage, a travel mug-friendly design (up to 7-inches tall), and compatibility with a wide range of Krung-Ready coffee pods. Rated 4+ stars from over 16,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find this same deal bundled with a 40-pack of Coffee Lovers’ pods for $60. But Amazon has loads of solid deals live right now on coffee pods starting from $5 including 100-packs at under $20.

Swing by our home goods guide for additional kitchenware Prime Day deals including these Dash air fryer price drops and Amazon’s Home Furnishings sale. Then hit up our Prime Day 2020 deal hub for all of the best offers across every product category.

More on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker:

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods

ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes

CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!