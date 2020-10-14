Nixplay digital photo frames make great gifts starting at $115 (Up to 35% off)

- Oct. 14th 2020 10:58 am ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of Nixplay digital photo frames starting at $114.99 shipped. Our top pick is the Nixplay Seed 13-inch Wi-Fi Photo Frame at $154.99. Typically fetching $230, today’s offer saves you 33% and marks a new 2020 low. With a 1080p display, this photo frame is a great option to show off pictures of your loved ones or other sentimental occasions from sources like Instagram, Facebook, Google Photos, and more. Making a great gift ahead of the holidays, other notable features include Alexa support alongside smartphone integration and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,200 customers and you can learn more about what Nixplay has to offer in our review. Head below for more.

Other notable Nixplay photo frame deals:

If you’re looking to bring home a TV that can double as a digital photo frame, we’re still tracking a series of new all-time lows on Samsung’s latest Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TVs starting at $478. Then go check out all of the other notable Prime Day TV deals as well as everything in our deals hub right here.

Nixplay Seed 13-inch Wi-Fi Photo Frame features:

Share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay frame, wherever it is; A great gift for new parents, grandparents, newlyweds, college kids or families separated by distance. The 16:9 aspect ratio display with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution auto adjusts to portrait/landscape placement and works with Amazon Alexa; Motion sensor turns the frame on/off when you enter/leave the room

