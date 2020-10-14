Olight’s Seeker 2 Pro 3,200-lumen flashlight drops to $115, more from $8

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Olight Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its LED flashlights on sale. One of our favorites is the Seeker 2 Pro at $114.95 shipped. You’ll find that this flashlight normally goes for $165 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The Seeker 2 Pro offers up to 3,200-lumens of brightness, with incremental steps starting at 5-lumens and working up from there. With up to 12-days of battery life at the lowest setting, and around 9.5-hours of usage at the brightness I’d recommend for most people, this flashlight will last all day without skipping a beat. When the battery gets low, just use the included magnetic charger, or even the L-dock, to top off its power. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our favorite Olight deals, or swing by Amazon to check out all that’s on sale.

Other Olight deals:

Further expand your EDC kit with multi-tools from Gerber and Kershaw at Prime Day discounts. Pricing starts at just $15 and you’ll find a plethora of deals to browse through here. Also, be sure to swing by our constantly-updated Prime Day hub, which is your one-stop place to stay up-to-date on the latest Amazon deals.

Olight Seeker 2 Pro features:

  • Compact size with powerful performance: incredibly delivers a maxmum output of 3,200 lumens and a long beam distance of 250 meters, providing you a new flagship-level illumination experience.
  • Convenient L-dock included: can be attached to or fixed on a wall or table indoors that is close to a power source, providing a dedicated charging location for your Seeker 2 pro.
  • Visual display indicators on both sides of the switch: the four indicators on the right side clearly display the battery level and the four on the left side display the brightness level.

