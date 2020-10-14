Optimum Nutrition, CLIFF, KIND, and Vega protein up to 30% off, deals from $12

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off ways to refresh your protein powder, shake, or snack bar stock including Optimum Nutrition, Vega, KIND, and much more. One standout here is the 2-pound container of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder (Double Rich Chocolate) for $20.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $31 or so, this 32% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the 2-pound option. Among the most popular out there, it contains 24-grams of protein per serving consisting of “whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass.” You’re also looking at 5-grams of BCAAs with just 1- to 1.5-grams of fat. Rated 4+ stars from over 45,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Prime Day protein deals.
Prime Day protein powder deals:
- ON Serious Mass Weight Gainer $21 (Reg. $31+)
- Dymatize Hydrolyzed Powder $21 (Reg. $30)
- Muscle Milk Genuine Powder $31 (Reg. $48)
- Vega Sport Premium Powder $55 (Reg. $80+)
- Plus much more protein powder…
Prime Day protein bar/shake deals:
- 12-pack Premier Protein Shakes $18.50 (Reg. $24)
- 16-pack CLIF Bars Variety $12 (Reg. $19)
- 30-pack KIND Bar Minis Variety $12 (Reg. $18+)
- 24-pack RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt $26.50 (Reg. $38)
- Plus much more protein bars/shakes…
If Orgain is your preferred protein brand, it saw its own Gold Box Prime Day sale yesterday that is still live from $11. But be sure to check out these Sunny Health & Fitness offers from $75 and the rest of our workout companion Prime Day deals including AirPods from $115 and everything in our fitness tracker hub.
More on Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein:
- Gold Standard 100% Whey Blend – 24 grams blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the Gold Standard of quality for nothing
- Over 5 grams of BCAAS, AI help build lean and strong muscles with BCAAs
- 3-4 grams carbs, 1-3 grams sugar, and 1-1.5 grams fat, gluten free, no sucralose in double rich chocolate flavor
