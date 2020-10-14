Optimum Nutrition, CLIFF, KIND, and Vega protein up to 30% off, deals from $12

- Oct. 14th 2020 8:55 am ET

Get this deal
30% off $12+
0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off ways to refresh your protein powder, shake, or snack bar stock including Optimum Nutrition, Vega, KIND, and much more. One standout here is the 2-pound container of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder (Double Rich Chocolate) for $20.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $31 or so, this 32% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the 2-pound option. Among the most popular out there, it contains 24-grams of protein per serving consisting of “whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass.” You’re also looking at 5-grams of BCAAs with just 1- to 1.5-grams of fat. Rated 4+ stars from over 45,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Prime Day protein deals.

Prime Day protein powder deals:

Prime Day protein bar/shake deals:

If Orgain is your preferred protein brand, it saw its own Gold Box Prime Day sale yesterday that is still live from $11. But be sure to check out these Sunny Health & Fitness offers from $75 and the rest of our workout companion Prime Day deals including AirPods from $115 and everything in our fitness tracker hub.

More on Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein:

  • Gold Standard 100% Whey Blend – 24 grams blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the Gold Standard of quality for nothing
  • Over 5 grams of BCAAS, AI help build lean and strong muscles with BCAAs
  • 3-4 grams carbs, 1-3 grams sugar, and 1-1.5 grams fat, gluten free, no sucralose in double rich chocolate flavor

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
30% off $12+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Optimum Nutrition KIND

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard