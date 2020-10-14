Philips Sonicare Prime Day deals up to 44% off with all-time lows from $100

- Oct. 14th 2020 3:17 am ET

Get this deal
44% off $100+
0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 44% off Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes. One standout here is the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX9690/06) for $99.95 shipped. Regularly $170 or so, this is $70 or 40% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Alongside the included charging travel case, this model features three brushing intensities and four modes including Clean, White+, Gum Health and DeepClean+. A built-in pressure sensor, timer, and connection with the Sonicare app for progress reports round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. head below for more Prime Day Philips Sonicare deals.

More Prime Day Philips Sonicare deals:

We are also still tracking a series of electric toothbrush and oral care deals starting from $8 courtesy of Oral-B, Crest, and more. Then head over to our ever-expanding Prime Day 2020 deal hub for a closer look at the rest of this year’s most notable price drops.

More on the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500:

  • Provides expert level clean by removing up to 10 times more plaque vs a manual toothbrush
  • Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard
  • Improve and maintain healthy brushing habits seamlessly with the automated Sonicare app progress report
  • Personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 4 modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health and DeepClean+

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
44% off $100+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard