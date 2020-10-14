Upgrade your desk setup with a monitor mount from $17.50 before Prime Day ends

- Oct. 14th 2020 8:08 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, we’re tracking a number of monitor mount deals. One of our favorites is from NB North Bayou (98% positive lifetime feedback) with its Full-motion Swivel Monitor Mount for $20.90 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 25% from its regular rate, this is a fantasic option if you’re wanting to clean up your desk. I’ve had my monitor sitting on its normal stand since setting up my new office, and recently relocated it to a mount. Let me tell you, it frees up a ton of desk space and makes it easier to organize things in the office. This mount supports screens ranging from 17- to 30-inches and offers full articulating motion. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more great monitor mount deals.

More monitor mount deals:

In need of a new monitor to mount? Well, we’ve got a nice roundup for you to take a peek at. Monoprice has several monitors on sale, plus we’ve tracked a few from other brands at discounted prices as well. Also, don’t forget to take a peek at our roundup of all the best Prime Day PC gaming deals. You won’t want to miss our Prime Day hub, either, as it’s got the best deals that are still live in one easy-to-view place.

NB Full-motion Monitor Mount features:

FULLY ADJUSTABLE: The durable gas spring system ensure easy positioning of your monitor in any desirable position; Personalize your workstation any way you want; Support C-clamp or Grommet installation; comes with all needed hardware, Heavy duty construction and super quality materials keep your arm mount stable- This is the sturdiest desk mount on the market.

