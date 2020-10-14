Prime Day Dash air fryer deals now live from $40 (Up to 35% off)

- Oct. 14th 2020 3:36 am ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering 35% off Dash air fryers and countertop ovens. One standout for Prime members here is the Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer in multiple colorways for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Featuring a 2.6-quart capacity, this model can provide a pound of golden crisp fries in “less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven.” Features include a non-stick fryer basket, built-in timer, adjustable temperature, cool touch housing, and an auto-shut off function to prevent overcooking. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More Dash Prime Day deals below.

You’ll also find a new all-time low on the Dash 7-in-1 Convection Toaster Oven and a solid price drop on the larger 3-quart air fryer (matching Amazon low from Black Friday 2019):

We still have some solid Prime Day Instant Pot price drops live as well alongside everything else in our home goods deal guide. Then head over to our Prime Day 2020 deal hub for more.

More on the Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer:

  • HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: Dash tasti crisp air fryer uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)
  • QUICK + EASY: short on time? Simply load the 2 qt Capacity fryer basket, set the temp, and set the timer Your food Comes out crispy, guaranteed, every time And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient
  • SAFER: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use It’s so simple, even your kids can use it! (Bonus, the nonstick fryer basket is dishwasher safe for even easier cleanup!)

Prime Day 2020 Dash

