Prime Day kids’ toy deals from $2: L.O.L Surprise!, Calico, Playskool, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off kids’ toys and playsets including L.O.L Surprise!, Fingerlings, Calico Critters, Playskool, Sesame Street, and more. We have a very notable batch of Green Toys and Melissa & Doug options on sale for Prime Day right here, not to mention LEGO and NERF sets, but now it’s time for the rest of today’s best deals for the little ones. With prices starting from $2, this is a great opportunity to scratch some holiday or birthday gifts off your list early, if not just to grab some new gear to keep the kids busy at home. Head below the fold for a closer at our top picks.
More Prime Day kids’ toy deals:
- L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper $53 (Reg. $71+)
- 6-pack My Little Pony Toys $15.50 (Reg. $22)
- Calico Critters Country Bathroom Set $10 (Reg. $20)
- Calico Critters Marshmallow Mouse $4 (Reg. $7)
- Goo Goo Galaxy Goo Critter $2 (Reg. $5+)
- 5-pack Sesame Street Playskool Figures $7 (Reg. $10)
- Sesame Street Learning Case Bundle $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Sesame Street Let’s Dance Elmo $28 (Reg. $40)
- Playskool Captain America Jungle Squad $14 (Reg. $20)
- Playskool Explore ‘N Grow Busy Gears $20 (Reg. $29)
- More Playskool and Sesame Street deals…
- More L.O.L Surprise! and Fingerlings deals…
Along with all of the deals mentioned up top, you’ll find even more kids’ playsets on sale at Amazon right here. That’s on top of these Radio Flyer bikes, trikes and go-karts, loads of board game deals from $6, these Amazon Fire HD kids edition tablets, and everything else you’ll find in our Prime Day 2020 deal hub.
More on the L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper:
- L.O.L. Surprise 2 in 1 glamper includes 55+ surprises
- Includes 1 brand new, exclusive LOL surprise doll
- Includes 10+ hangout areas including bunk beds, light up pool and slide, fashion runway, BBQ patio and D.J. Booth
- Front detaches to become a separate car with working horn and headlights
- Glamper fully extends to 2 feet by 3 feet of fully furnished, 360 degrees play, with working lights and sounds
