Prime Day kitchenware up to 51% off: Calphalon pans, cookers, more from $49

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 51% off on select Calphalon products as well as even more kitchenware deals from Ninja and Cuisinart. Espresso machines, toasters, cookware sets, deep-fryers, and more are all on tap today. One standout for Prime members is the Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel 8-Piece Cookware Set for $221.99 shipped. That’s $144 or nearly 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Featuring a 3-ply metal construction, these pans are compatible with gas, electric, induction, and glass stovetops as well as in the dishwasher and oven at up to 450-degrees. This set contains 8- and 10-inch fry pans, 2.5- and 5-quart saucepans with covers, and a 6-quart stock pot with lid. Rated 4+ stars. But be sure to head below for loads more cookware, kitchenware, and coffee deals.

More Prime Day kitchenware deals:

You’ll find additional kitchenware accessory deals from around $9 right here, but the kitchen Prime Day deals certainly don’t stop there. We have ongoing offers available right now on Vitamix blenders, Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker, Dash air fryers, SodaStream bundles, and some Prime Day Instant Pot deals. But you’ll also want to check out these TaoTronics LED desk and floor lamps as well as these robot vacuum offers and everything else in our Prime Day 2020 deal hub.

More on the Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel Cookware Set:

Included with set: 8″ Fry pan 10″ Fry pan 2.5 Qt. Saucepan with cover 5 Qt. Sauté pan with cover 6 Qt. Stock pot with cover

Durable 3 ply metal construction

Evenly sears, browns, and sautés

Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

Oven safe to 450°F

Compatible with gas, electric, induction, and glass top stovetops

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!