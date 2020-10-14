With Prime Day underway, we’re seeing a collection of QNAP NAS on sale at B&H as well as Amazon starting at $159 shipped. Headlining is the QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS for $429 at B&H. Down from its $549 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new all-time low. This 4-bay NAS delivers up to 659MB/s transfer speeds and support for 4K transcoding, ensuring this can handle your Plex library and more. Alongside its four hard drive bays, there’s also two PCIe slots for adding caching with a M.2 SSD, or 10GbE connectivity. This model comes equipped with upgraded 4GB of RAM and there’s also four USB 3.0 ports, dual HDMI outputs, and two Ethernet inputs. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the fold for more QNAP NAS deals.

Other notable QNAP NAS deals include:

If Synology is more your speed for a server upgrade, we’re seeing a pair of the brand’s NAS on sale right now from $136. Notably, you can grab its latest DS920+ 4-Bay NAS at $110 off dropping the price to a new low of $440.

Now is also a perfect time to build a home media server for the first time, especially with all of the storage deals going on alongside the QNAP and Synology offerings. Right now, you can save up to 35% on SanDisk and Western Digital storage including 12TB drives and much more. Then go check out everything else Prime Day has to offer in our hub.

QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay features:

Built for office and home environments, the TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP features a simply physical design with a PCIe 2.0 x2 slot that can be fitted with a QNAP QM2 expansion card for M.2 SSD caching/10GbE connectivity and support for Qtier auto-tiering technology, or a compatible wireless card to turn this NAS into a wireless access point.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!