Kick bottled water to the curb with an RO/water filter system from $64

- Oct. 14th 2020 4:19 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, WaterdropDirect (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its G2 RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System for $224.99 shipped. Down from $300, today’s deal saves you 25% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of drinking tap water all the time, adding a reverse osmosis system to your kitchen is a great way to remedy that. You’ll find that it can even help you stop buying bottled water as the water from your RO system will be just as good, if not better than what you used to buy at the store. This kit comes with a 2-stage filter, a spout, and no tank for an easier install. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for other great water purification deals from $64.

More water purifiers on sale:

After you add a water filter to your home, be sure to use that fresh water elsewhere. We spotted the Waterpik Water Flosser at $40, which is a 2020 low at Amazon, saving you $30 from its regular going rate. Plus, we’ve got plenty more in our constantly-updated Prime Day hub.

