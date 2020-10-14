Prime Day blender deals from $100: Vitamix up to $200 off, Ninja, and more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 53% off select Vitamix blenders as well as models from Ninja and Calphalon. One standout here, and a great way to score a huge deal on the professional Vitamix options, is the Vitamix Explorian Blender at $179 shipped in renewed condition. Originally $350 in new condition, refurbished models usually sell for $270 with today’s offer being the lowest we can find and matching the best we have tracked since Black Friday 2019 on Amazon. Its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades can handle just about anything you throw at them and can even cause enough friction to heat up soups. The self-cleaning feature is complemented by 10 variable speed settings as well as pulse options and a 64-ounce blending container. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,900 Amazon customers and backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Head below for Prime Day blender deals.

Prime Day blender deals:

If your kitchen setup is in need of an upgrade, now’s your chance. We are tracking huge deals on Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker, Dash air fryers, SodaStream bundles, and much more right here. Dig in to our constantly updated Prime Day 2020 deal hub right here for additional offers.

More on the Vitamix Explorian Blender:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients

