Score a new Roborock vacuum ahead of the holidays from $224 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Roborock Technology Co. via Amazon is discounting a selection of its smart robotic vacuums by up to 35%. Shipping is free across the board with prices starting at $224. Our top pick is the Roborock S6 Smart Robot Vacuum at $419.99. Down from the usual $650 going rate, today’s offer saves you $230, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks a new all-time low. With a 2-in-1 design that brings mopping capabilities into the mix alongside the expected sweeping features, Roborock’s S6 delivers laser-guided navigation as well as a 2000Pa suction system. That’s on top of the 3-hour runtime and Alexa voice control support. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. Head below for more.

You’ll also find the Roborock E35 Robotic Vacuum marked down to $223.99. That saves you $116 from its usual price tag and the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. This isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal, ditching the mopping features and laser-guided navigation. But you’ll still enjoy much of the same automated cleaning with support for Alexa to round out the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Roborock S6 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

Defeat dirt with Roborock S6. Serious processing power means it not only maps, it recognizes rooms and understands their shape. Now you can set schedules to clean one room, many rooms, or your whole house. Plus S6 will find the fastest route to clean each room based on its shape. It has the suction power to even lift AA batteries, yet it is quiet enough to clean in the dead of night.

