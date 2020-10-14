Upgrade your home theater’s audio with Sony speakers from $73 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Sony home theater and portable Bluetooth speakers starting at $73 shipped. Headlining is a pair of the Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos-enabled Speakers for $98. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we’ve tracked in over five months. Sony’s speakers deliver Dolby Atmos audio in order to provide a “breathtaking cinematic sound experience.” These speakers both feature an angled design and can either be wall-mounted or paired with a floor or bookshelf speaker setup, offering the flexibility to integrate them as you see fit. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable Sony deals include:

If it’s the TV you’re looking to upgrade this Prime Day, we have quite a notable collection of deals starting at just $80. Ranging from 8K and OLED to some more affordable offerings, be sure to check out everything here. Or just dive into all of the best Prime Day deals available across every product category.

Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speaker features:

Enjoy the latest in cinematic sound innovation in your own home. The stainless-case speakers designed especially for Dolby Atmos result in surround sound that envelops you from every angle – even above. No mounting required, simply place on top of your current bookshelf, or floorstanding speakers, for an even more realistic immersive experience.

