Stanley’s classic bottles and food jars now starting from $16 for Prime Day

- Oct. 14th 2020 4:10 am ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 48% off Stanley’s popular hammertone insulated bottles and food jars. Prime members can score the 1.5-quart Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle for $21.60 shipped. Regularly as much as $40, it usually sells for closer $30 and is now at a new Amazon 2020 low. Made of 18/8 stainless steel, its vacuum insulated design can keep beverages hot for 40 hours or cold for 45. The dishwasher-safe design is easy to clean and the insulated lid doubles as a cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More Prime Day Stanley deals below.

More Prime Day Stanley deals:

Be sure to check out Amazon’s Prime Day beverage sale as well as these SodaStream offers so you can make your own sparkling water to take on-the-go. And you’ll find that our Prime Day 2020 deal hub has now been updated with all of the latest price drops across every product category.

More on the Stanley Classic Wide Mouth Bottle:

Tough enough to endure wear and tear, the Stanley 1.5 QT Classic Vacuum Bottle is also big enough to fill to the brim with your favorite beverage.SPECS: Volume: 1.5 QT | 1.4 L Keeps liquids hot 40 hours Keeps liquids cold 45 hours.Volume: 1.5 QT | 1.4 L.Keeps liquids hot 40 hours.Keeps liquids cold 45 hours.

