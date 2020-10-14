Go fully electric with the Sun Joe 14.5A Pressure Washer for $104 (All-time low)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $103.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 but trends around $150 more regularly. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a 14.5A electric motor and provides 1.76GPM of pressure. With fall weather here, having a gas and oil-free option like this around the house will make cleaning leaves and summer grime all the easier. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d rather work within the confines of your existing setup, consider picking up a top-rated pressure washer hose attachment instead. This model sells for around $20 at Amazon and delivers everything you need to tackle cleanup around the house. You’ll miss out on some of the power provided by the lead deal above, but for a fraction of the cost, this model may be worth the trade-off for some. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of energy-friendly Prime Day deals, swing by our electric transportation coverage from earlier this morning alongside these great price drops on Greenworks electric outdoor tools. Of course, our Prime Day hub has all of the latest price drops going as well.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

  • POWERFUL: 14. 5-Amp/1800-watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1. 76 GPM for maximum cleaning power and water inlet temperature (max) is 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • VERSATILE: Tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more. With two 0. 9 L onboard detergent tanks, removable tanks carry and store different types of detergent to simultaneously tackle different cleaning projects.
  • TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

