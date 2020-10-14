Takeya’s Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker hits a 2020 low of under $17

- Oct. 14th 2020 10:12 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the 1-quart Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $16.84 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $21 or more, today’s deal knocks over 20% off and sets a new low that we’ve tracked in 2020. If you’re a cold brew coffee fan, this is a must-have kitchen accessory. It can make up to 1-quart of coffee at a time and is easily stored in the fridge during the brewing process. Inside of the pitcher, there’s a fine-mesh metal filter that you can wash after each use, meaning you won’t be buying and throwing away filters anymore. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Love cold brew, but don’t have the time to make it at home? Grab a 6-pack of these pre-made cold brew packets and enjoy your favorite coffee on-the-go. My wife loves these, as she can just open a packet and pour it over ice and water to have a coffee ready in seconds. It’s essentially a concentrated brew, so adding water and ice makes it the perfect balance. At just $7.50 on Amazon, this is an easy way to enjoy cold brew without having to worry about prepping it the night before.

Pick up a new cup to keep your coffee cold in with this Prime Day sale we spotted on Contigo’s travel mugs. Prices start at $7.50, and you’ll find a variety of sizes and styles on sale.

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker:

THE NEW DELUXE cold brew coffee maker is a durable BPA-Free Tritan pitcher with an airtight lid & non-slip silicone handle. It produces 4 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing. THE FINE-MESH COFFEE FILTER in this cold brew coffee maker keeps grounds out of your freshly brewed pot – differing from other coffee machines. Tritan plastic withstands hot temperatures if you want a hot cup of coffee. Fits in most refrigerator doors.

