Tile’s 2020 Bluetooth Trackers hit Amazon all-time lows from $24.50 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% in savings on the 2020 Tile Bluetooth trackers. One standout deal here is the 2020 Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker for $24.49 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $35 like it still fetches at Best Buy, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Ideal for “keys, backpacks, luggage or any other items you want to keep track of,” the small water-resistant device will help you locate just about anything it is attached to via the free iOS and Android app. You can also use your smartphone to ring the Tile Pro from up to 400-feet away or connect with your smart home devices to have Alexa do it for you. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 9,000 Amazon customers. More Tile deals below.

All of the Prime Day Tile item tracker deals found below are on the 2020 models, carry stellar ratings, and are all at new Amazon all-time lows for today only:

You’ll want to browse through all of the rock-bottom Amazon Echo Prime Day deals with options starting from just $19 so you can implement some Alexa action with your Tile trackers. But you’ll also want to check out additional accessory sales from Satechi and Anker with deals from $16 or less, not to mention the wide-ranging iOttie Prime Day sale from $12. Then head over to our Prime Day 2020 deal hub for a closer at all of the best offers still live.

More on the Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker:

FIND KEYS, BAGS & MORE — Pro is our high-performance finder ideal for keys, backpacks, luggage or any other items you want to keep track of. The easy-to-use finder and free app work with iOS and Android.

FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Tile Pro when it’s within 400 ft.

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location or enlist the safe and anonymous help of the Tile Network.

