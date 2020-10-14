Waterpik Water Flossers hit Amazon 2020 low at $40 (Reg. $70) + more from $25

- Oct. 14th 2020 12:37 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the Waterpik Electric Dental Oral Irrigator Water Flosser for $39.93 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $70, and fetching as much as $93 at times, Prime members can now score this one at the best price we have tracked since it dropped this low for Black Friday 2019. A perfect supplement to your electric toothbrush routine, especially right now when it might still be difficult to get to a dentist, it is said to remove “up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50 percent more effective than floss.” Features include 10 pressure settings, a built-in timer/pacer (much like your electric toothbrush), a top-rack dishwasher-safe 22-ounce water reservoir, and more. Rated 4+ stars from an impressive 45,000+ Amazon customers. More details below.

Fairywill also makes a highly-rated water flosser that is seeing a solid Prime Day discount. Now 26% off at $24.99 shipped for Prime members, it makes for a solid lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal as well. You’ll have to switch out different tips with this model, but it is also little bit more versatile in that regard. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers.

There are also plenty of electric toothbrush, whitestrip, and more oral care deals to go around today. We are still tracking a number of Prime Day Oral-B and Crest deals from $8 right here as well as a series of Philips electric toothbrushes at up to 44% off. But while we are talking personal care, it might be a smart idea to refresh your wardrobe as well while there are a near-endless list of fashion sales across all of your favorite brands including Amazon’s Prime Day adidas deals, Columbia, and Lacoste, among many others right here.

Head over to our Prime Day deal hub for a closer look at the rest of today’s most notable price drops.

More on the Waterpik Electric Dental Oral Irrigator:

  • EASY & EFFECTIVE: The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is the easy and most effective way to floss, removing up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50 percent more effective than floss for improving gum health; perfect for braces, implants, and other dental work
  • TESTED & TRUSTED: Waterpik is clinically proven and the only water flosser brand to earn the American dental association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Enjoy healthier gums and brighter teeth in just 1 minute a day

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2020 waterpik

