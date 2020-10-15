All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. We are still tracking some notable price drops on the latest version of Parallels Desktop, but for now it’s on to the day’s best mobile price drops courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of this morning’s collection includes apps like Teslagrad, Evoland, thankful, SnakeSnap!, TurboScan Pro, ForzaTune Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HaloPDF -PDF Converter&Scanner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sketch Bench – Pencil drawings: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SnakeSnap!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad & NumPad [Pro]: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TurboScan Pro: PDF scanner: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $6 (Reg. $9)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: English Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: English Spanish Dictionary G.: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Simple Screen Shade: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on Teslagrad :

In the Kingdom of Elektropia, a king rules with an iron fist, combating and destroying a sect of technological wizards who have a massive tower in the middle of the city named Teslagrad. Teslagrad is a 2D puzzle-platformer with action elements where magnetism and other electromagnetic powers are the key to go throughout the game, and thereby discover the secrets kept in the long abandoned Tesla Tower. Embark on an adventure as a young boy armed with ancient Teslamancer technology. Forge your path through the Tesla Tower and overcome the huge variety of challenges and enigmas.

