BlenderBottles up to 20% off from $11.50: Stainless steel, Harry Potter, more

- Oct. 15th 2020 10:53 am ET

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a selection of BlenderBottles. With deals starting from around $11 and free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25, now is a great time to score a new water or BlenderBottle. One standout here is the 26-ounce BlenderBottle Radian Insulated Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle for $15.98. That’s 20% off the regular $20 price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Along with the steel construction, this model features vacuum-insulation to keep drinks cold “for up to 24 hours.” The leak-proof spout is complemented by the included surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall Whisk that helps you to whip up a protein shake just about anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 760 Amazon customers. More BlenderBottle deals below.

More BlenderBottle deals:

Just keep in mind, that while today’s deals are particularly notable, you can score the standard edition BlenderBottle Shaker Bottle from just under $8 Prime shipped.

Amazon also has a few hangover Stanley travel mug deals still live from $17.50, but you’ll want to head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more home fitness discounts.

More on the BlenderBottle Radian Steel Shaker Bottle:

  • Double-wall vacuum insulated BlenderBottle, for mixing supplements and smoothies, keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours
  • Features a 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall Whisk that mixes when the bottle is shaken, for smooth shakes in seconds
  • 26-ounce capacity (markings go to 18 ounces) offers plenty of room for supplements, meal replacements, or water

