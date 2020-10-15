Citizen Eco-Drive Spider-Man Watch hits new Amazon low of $175, more from $68

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Spider-Man Watch for $175 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. This standout watch from Citizen sets out to help wearers channel their inner super hero. It pairs signature Marvel Spider-Man styling with Eco-Drive technology to deliver an exceptional timepiece that will never need a battery. The case is comprised of black ion-plated stainless steel and its vibrant blue dial features web designs and red accents. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $68.

More watches on sale:

And if you’re a fan of Casio’s G-SHOCK watches, be sure to check out its all-new translucent lineup. There are three styles in total, each of which boasts a camouflage print, metal casing, and more. Swing by our announcement coverage to learn more.

Citizen Eco-Drive Spider-Man Watch features:

Almost like having arachnid abilities, this new Marvel Spider-Man watch by Citizen will make you feel like a Super Hero. A show stopping timepiece with iconic web and logo designs in recognizable blue and red. Featured in a black ion-plated stainless steel case with blue chroma-finish, black silicone strap, vibrant blue dial with web designs and red accents with date. Featuring our Eco-Drive technology – powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!