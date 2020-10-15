Embrace fall with Coleman’s 3-Person Sundome Tent, now $59 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 3-Person Sundome Tent for $58.99 shipped. That’s $21 off what it’s been averaging there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in months. This three-person dome tent aims to have you up and running in no time with what’s said to be a 10-minute setup. Its awning provides shade and protection from rain, helping make it a solid camping solution no matter what the weather is like. Coleman’s WeatherTec system delivers welded floors and inverted seams made to keep water out. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When camping, there’s bound to be a time when you’ll need to rummage around in the dark. That’s why you may want to use today’s savings on Anker’s Rechargeable Bolder LC40 Flashlight. An on-page coupon drops its price to $19, allowing you to snag it using a portion of today’s savings.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the live deal on Kershaw’s Cryo Pocket Knife. Buyers can score it for $22.50, a price that shaves 25% off what you’d typically need to spend. It features a 2.75-inch blade alongside “excellent edge retention, strength, hardness and corrosion resistance.”

Coleman 3-Person Sundome Tent features:

  • The three-person dome design is quick and easy to set up
  • Spacious interior, room to move
  • Dome design for quick setup, 10 minutes
  • Snag-free, continuous pole sleeves for easy setup

