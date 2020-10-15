Elevate iPhoneography with DJI Osmo Mobile 3, now $98 (Amazon low)

- Oct. 15th 2020 2:39 pm ET

$98
0

Amazon is offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo for $97.99 shipped. That’s up to $41 off and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $6. If you’re ready to take smartphone photography and videography to the next level, it may be time to add Osmo Mobile 3 to your setup. It delivers a 3-axis gimbal which aims to help swap shaky footage with “super-smooth, stabilized” content. This unit “fits perfectly in your palm,” ensuring you’re able to comfortably record for long periods. Inside of this combo box buyers will find Osmo Mobile 3, a power cable, storage pouch, wrist strap, and four anti-slip pads. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If a tripod will get the job done, this $10 offering is worth a look. It boasts flexible legs that allow you to “easily wrap around bicycles, poles and branches.” The entire thing stands 10-inches tall and weighs a mere 150 grams. Rated 4.5/5 stars by more than 4,350 Amazon shoppers.

And while we’re talking smartphone gear, don’t miss out on today’s batch of discounted accessories. Deal hunters will find iPhone 12 screen protectors for $5Seneo’s 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad at $14, and much more. View all of the deals now to see which one is best suited for you.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 features:

  • Eliminate Shake – With a 3-axis gimbal that effectively reduces shaky footage, Osmo Mobile 3 delivers a super-smooth, stabilized image. A lightweight, ultra-responsive design reacts to your movements in real time, letting you focus more on the moment at hand.
  • Ergonomic Grip – Thanks to its intelligent design, Osmo Mobile 3 can be held for long periods of time. A comfortable grip fits perfectly in your palm, enabling you to create without limitations.
  • Your Story, Your Moment – From the extraordinary to the everyday, share your unique moment easily and creatively with Story mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$98
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
DJI

About the Author