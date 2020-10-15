Stay fit with the Echelon Connect + 6-month sub at a low of $497 (Reg. $840+)

Walmart is offering the Echelon Connect Sports Indoor Excercise Bike with a 6-month subscription for $497 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells the bike for $999 and Echelon directly offers it for $840, as long as you purchase a separate subscription. Today’s deal is $2 under our last mention and marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now that the weather is getting cooler, it’s only a matter of time before it turns frosty. Stay fit this fall and winter by working out indoors. The Echelon Connect offers a unique design that offers a connected fitness experience without having to pay for a Peleton. In fact, we called this “a close alternative” in our roundup of the best options for those who weren’t prepared to drop the cash on a higher-end connected fitness machine. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Want to learn more about Echelon? Check out our sister site, Connect the Watts, for even more information.

Save some cash when opting for the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike for $299 at Amazon. This saves you around $200 from today’s lead deal, though you’ll lose out on the connected features that Echelon offers. If you’re just wanting to stay fit this winter, Sunny Health & Fitness’s bike is a great choice.

Something that goes hand-in-hand with working out is protein shakes. Well, right now BlenderBottle is up to 20% off. Prices start at $11.50, and you’ll find stainless steel, Harry Potter, and many other bottles on sale here. These are perfect for keeping your shake nice and mixed with just a simple shake.

Echelon Connect Indoor Excercise Bike features:

  • 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity
  • Live classes and more than 500 on-demand videos are available daily through the Echelon Fit App
  • Fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals for a secure fit
  • Extra-large cushioned seat offers comfortable riding
  • Powder-coat frame for resistance to scratches
  • Padded handlebars are slip-resistant

