Express Deal Days Event offers prices from $15 and up to 50% off sitewide

Express takes 40 to 50% off sitewide during its Deal Days Event. Update your fall wardrobe seamlessly with jeans, sweaters, dress clothes, and more from $15. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders, which is usually only on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Supersoft Medium Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to $39. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $98. This style features a medium wash that can be worn with almost anything in your wardrobe. They’re also infused with stretch to promote comfort and mobility throughout the day. Best of all, the hem is tapered, which makes them easy to roll for a stylish look. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out GAP’s latest sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide.
Our top picks for men include:
- Performance Stretch Dress Pants $15 (Orig. $80)
- Waffle Knit Crewneck Sweater $35 (Orig. $70)
- Supersoft Medium Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans $39 (Orig. $98)
- Plaid Stretch Corduroy Shirt $25 (Orig. $60)
- Plaid Wool-Blend Shirt Jacket $99 (Orig. $168)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High-Rise Raw Hem Skinny Jeans $39 (Orig. $88)
- Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater $35 (Orig. $78)
- High-Rise Metallic Joggers $35 (Orig. $64)
- Super High Rise Distressed Jeans $39 (Orig. $88)
- Plaid Peak Boyfriend Blazer $75 (Orig. $138)
- …and even more deals…
