GAP takes 50% off sitewide, including clearance with deals from $8

GAP is taking 50% off sitewide, including an extra 50% off clearance with promo code BIGSALE at checkout. Find deals on jeans, outerwear, joggers, t-shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The most notable deal from this sale is the Slub Henley T-Shirt for men that’s marked down to $23. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally priced at $40. It’s a very versatile option that looks great with jeans, khakis, joggers, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Vintage Soft Classic Joggers are available in several color options and are very versatile. These joggers will easily become a go-to for lounging and they’re marked down to $39. For comparison, these joggers were originally priced at $50.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the PUMA Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!