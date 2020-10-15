Inkbird’s dual temperature outlets turn on cooling/heating devices for $24.50

Inkbird (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Temperature Dual Outlet Controller for $24.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $35, today’s deal saves you 30% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This outlet controller has two plugs that are individually controlled by temperature. One is designed to turn on a cooling device, like a fan or room AC. This is triggered whenever a room surpasses your preset high temperature. The other outlet turns on a space heater or something similar and triggers at a low temp. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The Farm Innovators Cold Weather Thermo Cube offers two outlets and turns on automatically at 35-degrees and off when the temperature warms up to 45. This can be a great way to turn on space heaters in the basement or even water coils to keep pipes from freezing during the winter. At just $10.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer option for those on a tighter budget.

Make your home smart by picking up Lutron’s Smart Dimmers. With HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant compatibility, these switches are perfect for any smart home. Right now, the kit is down to $120, which saves you $40 from its regular going rate.

Inkbird Digital Temperature Outlet Controller features:

Plug and play, easy to use. Support °C/°F display.

Be able to connect with refrigeration and heating equipment at the same time.

Be able to display measured temperature and set temperature at the same time.

High and low temperature alarms are available when the temperature is over or the sensor is with issue.

