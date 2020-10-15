Instant Pot 10-Qt. Nova Multi-Cooker back down to $100 (Today only, Reg. $150)

For today only, Macy’s is now offering 10-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $99.99 shipped. That’s at least $50 off the going rate, matching the all-time low Prime Day 2020 price, and the best we can find. Amazon’s listing is now sold out.This is the 10-quart model large enough to feed the whole family and then some. It carries 14 one-touch preset cooking programs for everything from ribs, soups, beans, and rice, to poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more. It also has a dishwasher-safe stainless steel cooking pot and a “new easy-seal lid.” Rated 4+ stars from over 108,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 10-quart option is overkill for your smaller family, take a look at the previous-generation Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 model instead. This one is a perfectly capable solution with a 6-quart capacity, 14 preset cooking programs, and a lighter $79 price tag. Or, go for the 3-quart at $60. Both of which also carry stellar ratings from well over 100,000 Amazon customers.

While we are talking alternative cooking methods, we are still tracking huge deals on the Anova sous vide machines with up to $200 in savings right here. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounted kitchenware.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker :

Bigger, healthier family meals fast: This massive 10 Quart Duo Nova is Instant Pot’s largest pressure cooker yet. With more cooking capacity than ever before, it is perfect for preparing larger meals up to 10 servings, ideal for feeding a roomful of guests or prepping meals for the entire week. And it cooks food up to 70% faster than other methods

