Macy’s takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more + free shipping

Today only, Macy’s is offering an extra 30% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, and more. Just use promo code THANKYOU at checkout. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery, which is usually only on orders of $75 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Ralph Lauren Hampton Jeans that are currently marked down to $63. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $90. This style is a classic pair of jeans that can be worn for years to come. They’re also available in several color options and the tapered leg is trendy for the fall season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ralph Lauren Jersey Hoodie $39 (Orig. $55)
- Ralph Lauren Hampton Jeans $63 (Orig. $90)
- Ralph Lauren Waffle Knit Shirt $32 (Orig. $45)
- Club Room Quarter-Zip Sweater $46 (Orig. $65)
- Ralph Lauren Lightweight Bomber $104 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ralph Lauren Leather Derby Handbag $139 (Orig. $198)
- Michael Kors Belted Jacket $154 (Orig. $220)
- Ralph Lauren Faux Suede Quilted Jacket $172 (Orig. $245)
- Cole Haan Belted Wrap Coat $294 (Orig. $420)
- Ralph Lauren Dryden Tote $188 (Orig. $268)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Express Deal Days Event that’s offering jeans, sweaters, and more from $15 shipped.
