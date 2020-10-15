Macy’s takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more + free shipping

- Oct. 15th 2020 12:00 pm ET

0

Today only, Macy’s is offering an extra 30% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, and more. Just use promo code THANKYOU at checkout. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery, which is usually only on orders of $75 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Ralph Lauren Hampton Jeans that are currently marked down to $63. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $90. This style is a classic pair of jeans that can be worn for years to come. They’re also available in several color options and the tapered leg is trendy for the fall season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Express Deal Days Event that’s offering jeans, sweaters, and more from $15 shipped.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

About the Author