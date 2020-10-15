Jenga Mini now 25% off at Amazon + more board/card game deals from $3.50

Amazon is now offering Hasbro’s Jenga Mini for $3.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10 direct from Hasbro, this one more typically sells in the $5 range at Amazon and Walmart with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This is a mini version of the classic wooden block Jenga game you know and love. Including 18 mini Jenga bricks, the same goal applies here just in a more bite-sized form-factor that’s ideal for gifts and stocking stuffers. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for more board and card game deals.

More board and card game deals:

But if the board games aren’t of interest to you, dive into these LEGO building kit price drops and this morning’s Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One game deals. You’ll also want to check out the new brick-built globe and Fender Stratocaster LEGO Ideas kits as well as all of the details on Nintendo’s upcoming mixed reality Mario Kart Live toys, and the Arcade1Up touchscreen Infinity Game Table.

More on Jenga Mini:

It’s the Jenga game everyone loves, but in a pocket-sized version! This mini version of the Jenga game may be smaller than the classic game, but it’s still loads of gigantic fun! Enjoy the excitement and anticipation, as each player carefully pulls out blocks and tries to build the stack higher until it comes tumbling down. Be the last player to stack a block without causing the tower to tumble down to win!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!