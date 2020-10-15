Amazon’s #1 best-selling insulated French press drops to $22 Prime shipped

KNDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Mueller Double Insulated French Press for $22.20 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $26, today’s deal falls within $2 of its all-time low and is the best available. Offering a double-insulated design, this French press is built to keep your fresh brew nice and warm (or cold) for hours on end. You’ll find a multi-layer filtration design so no coffee grounds make it through the brewing process. The 34-ounce capacity ensures you can make a brew big enough for the entire family. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Ditch the best-seller status and the double insulated design to save some cash. Bodum’s 34-ounce French press is just $20 Prime shipped. That’s more than $2 below today’s lead deal and upgrades your coffee game just the same. The biggest downside, however, is that you do lose the double insulated design, so your coffee will cool down or warm up quicker.

For other kitchen upgrades, check out Excalibur’s 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator. It’s up to $100 off at Amazon right now, dropping the price to just $190 right now. If you’re wanting to dehydrate a ton of food at once, this is a great way to do just that.

Mueller French Press features:

IF YOU REALLY CARE ABOUT YOUR COFFEE – We tested enough mechanisms and filters to make your head spin to tweak and uniquely design our press with a triple layered filter structure to stop the sediment, but let the yummy coffee oils through for a full-bodied delicious brew that will make you a very happy camper. And to share the java love, we give you a bonus matching travel canister that holds enough beans or grounds for two full batches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!