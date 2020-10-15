Speed your meal prep up with the Philips MultiChopper at $31 (Reg. up to $55)

Amazon is now offering the Philips MultiChopper food dicer for $30.99 shipped. While this one carries a $35 regular price at Amazon right now, it sold for closer to $55 for most of 2020 and still fetches as much at Williams Sonoma. Perfect for veggies, cheese, nuts, and more, this handy chopper will make short work of your meal prep with something Philips calls “Chop Drop technology” that leaves you with “perfectly-sized pieces.” It also includes a “high-speed” blade for grinding meats, spices, and herbs, along with simple 1-touch operation. Rated 4+ stars from over 200 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s deal is slightly under the popular Mueller Austria Adjustable Mandoline, it is also one of the most affordable electric options we can find. You could however opt for this BLACK+DECKER 3-Cup Electric Food Chopper at $25 or go manual with this deal on the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper at $17.50 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon). Either way, you’re scoring a new sous-chef to make dinner prep easier than ever.

While we are talking about home goods that are designed to make your life easier, check out these ECOVACS robotic vacuum deals at up to $150 off, as well as Kwikset’s SmartCode Deadbolt. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more of today’s best offers for around the house.

More on the Philips MultiChopper:

Chopping onions is an unpleasant experience, so Philips developed Chop Drop technology to enable you to chop like a chef. The included basket holds in the ingredients, while 3 blades do your chopping. Dry and perfectly-sized pieces fall into the bowl, ready for their next step in your meal. Perfect for vegetables, cheese nuts and more

