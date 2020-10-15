Rachio smart sprinkler controller with HomeKit is $80 today (Cert. Refurb)

- Oct. 15th 2020 8:02 am ET

$80
0

Today only, Woot offers the 2nd generation Rachio Smart 8-zone Sprinkler for $79.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, that’s down $75 or so from Amazon’s new condition price and beats the best price we’ve tracked by $10. This is a refurbished model but a full year warranty does apply. Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller offers automatic scheduling based on your preferences and the weather. You can “reduce your water bill by up to 50% while keeping your garden healthy.” With smartphone and HomeKit control, you can easily set schedules, monitor usage, and more right from your iOS or Android device. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,200 Amazon customers.

Those prepared to ditch the smartphone functionality here will want to consider saving nearly 66% with the Orbit programmable hose faucet timer. It’s currently on sale for $29 at Amazon where it also enjoys #1 best-seller status. Notable features include up to 4-hours of run-time with scheduling that can be set for 7-days per week.

Swing by our Green Deals guide for all of the latest price drops on environmentally-friendly products like LED lighting, solar panels, and much more.

Rachio Smart 8-zone Sprinkler features:

Take the guesswork out of watering with a Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller. The easy-to-use mobile app lets you manage your sprinklers without running back and forth to the controller, while automatic weather adjustments mean no more watering in the rain. Get peace of mind – Rachio knows just how much water your yard needs. Control your sprinklers using a smartphone or with category-leading smart home integrations, including Amazon Alexa and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
woot

woot
Rachio

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp