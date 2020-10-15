Rezi optimizes your résumé so it is seen by hiring managers and recruiters for $29

For anyone job hunting right now, there is the frustration of not hearing back with a follow up to your application. Most companies use an ATS, applicant tracking system, which usually serves as the initial screening process. Rezi Résumé Software scans your résumé and generates one that is more optimized to get past the ATS process. Right now, you can get Rezi for just $29 at 9to5Toys Specials.

It is reported 75% of résumés are not seen by an actual human during the job application process. Instead, most résumés end up scanned by an ATS that ranks your résumé compared to other applicants.

Rezi Résumé Software provides users with feedback on the résumé you are planning to submit. Powered by AI, Rezi scans each résumé for 23 criteria points (format, content, and optimization) to increase your chances of it being read by human resources. In addition, Rezi is able to scan for keyword targeting. This feature helps identify keywords you might be missing in your résumé by uploading the job description.

In minutes, users are able to choose from prebuilt high-quality templates across different job sections including banking, marketing, software engineering, and more. Download all optimized résumés either PDF or DOCX forms.

Increase your chances of more interviews and job offers with the help of Rezi Résumé Software. Get a pro lifetime subscription for just $29.

