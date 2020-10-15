Shavers and trimmers from $20: Conair, Philips OneBlade, Bodygroom, more

- Oct. 15th 2020 12:06 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the ConairMAN Cordless All-in-1 Men’s Trimmer for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $40, today’s deal is as much as 50% in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is a solid and affordable wireless option for men’s facial grooming with a ear/nose trimmer, detailing trimmer, etched blade, three jawline combs, a 5-position adjustable comb, adapter, storage pouch, and lubricating oil included. Other features here include self-sharpening blades and a non-slip grip alongside the 4+ star rating. Head below for even more trimmer and shaver deals from $30 including Philips and Braun models. 

More shaver/trimmer deals:

While we are talking personal care items, be sure to browse through today’s Gold Box electric toothbrush sale for deals starting from $26 shipped. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more personal care and household essential price drops.

More on the Conair Hair Trimmer:

MEN’S ALL-IN-ONE LITHIUM ION RECHARGABLE TRIMMER: A man’s face is his statement. The ConairMAN Lithium Ion Powered All-In-1 Trimmer Rechargeable Trimmer has everything you need for clean, precise grooming. PORTABLE & POWERFUL: This rechargeable trimmer includes an ear/nose trimmer, detailing trimmer, etched trimming blade, 3 jawline combs, 5-Position adjustable comb, adapter, storage pouch & lubricating oil.

