Grab a seat on Walker Edison’s 42-inch Dining Bench: $96.50 (New low, $39 off)

- Oct. 15th 2020 4:12 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 42-inch Dining Bench for $96.61 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This stylish bench features a farmhouse aesthetic that’s bound to blend well in a variety of entryway, hallway, or dining areas. The entire thing is constructed of solid pine, helping it to be a sturdy seating solution no matter where it ends up. A shelf underneath the seat offers up storage space for everything from shoes to baskets. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re simply looking for an shoe-focused solution, you could ditch Walker Edison branding and a bit of room to save big. This 3-tier Bamboo Shoe-Rack Bench is $38, but only measures 27.6-inches long. There are two shelves underneath, each of which is said to hold three pairs of shoes.

If you need something a bit larger, be sure to check out the deal we found on Walker Edison’s 58-inch offering. Buyers can snatch it up for $112, a price that ushers in a new low. Typically you’d have to spend $145, allowing buyers to cash in on $33 of savings.

Walker Edison 42-inch Dining Bench features:

This beautiful farmhouse style entry bench is sure to wow your guests as soon as they walk in your entryway, hallway, or dining area. Constructed of solid pine, this sturdy bench has a gorgeous, reclaimed finish that complements a variety of home décor and adds rustic style to any room. The large lower shelf offers storage space for shoes, baskets, and so much more.

