Throw the Wilson Super Grip Football around at under $12 via Amazon (34% off)

Amazon is now offering the Wilson NFL Super Grip Football for $11.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Select the “Official (Age 14+)” model from the pull-down menu to see the deal price. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly closer to $18, this is 34% off the going rate and a new 2020 low at Amazon. Perfect for getting the kids or some friends outside to throw the ball around while the weather holds out, it is made of a “high-performance” composite material and is designed for ages 14 and up. It has a Butyl rubber bladder for “advanced air retention” as well as NFL branding. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

This is among the most affordable options we can find on Amazon right now when it comes to something close to an official ball. But you could just as well score the Franklin Sports Grip-Rite 100 Rubber Junior Football for under $5 and have great time out in the yard with the family or even your furry friends.

For more ways to stay active, head over to our sports and fitness deal hub. You’ll find offers on workout gear, outdoor accessories, BlenderBottles for the gym, and much more.

More on the Wilson NFL Super Grip Football:

Football is a game of will. Take hold of the game with the NFL Supergrip.

Made with a high-performance composite material, this football offers the ideal blend of durability

Official Size Football

NFI branded

Super grip composite cover for a premium feel

Butyl rubber bladder for advanced air retention

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!