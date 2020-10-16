ALDO takes extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more from $35

ALDO is offering an extra 30% off select boots, sneakers, and sandals. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Reawen Ankle Lace-Up Boots that are marked down to $70, which is 50% off the original rate. These boots are cushioned for added comfort and waterproof, which is great for fall weather. This style pairs perfectly with jeans and they’re very trendy for the fall season. However if you’re looking for a non-lace style the Bourneside Black Leather Boots are a nice option and they’re marked down to $120, which regularly are priced at $165. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from ALDO and be sure to check out Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale that’s offering up to 60% off popular styles.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tacticus Textile Sneakers $38 (Orig. $80)
- Druesberg Dress Shoes $42 (Orig. $90)
- Bourneside Black Leather Boots $120 (Orig. $165)
- Reawen Ankle Boots $70 (Orig. $140)
- Porters Chelsea Boots $90 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Naedia Booties $100 (Orig. $130)
- Reravia Ankle Boots $80 (Orig. $120)
- Kalessi Snow Boots $95 (Orig. $130)
- Rinora Heels $67 (Orig. $95)
- RPPL Sneakers $60 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
