Banana Republic’s Fall Event takes extra 50% off clearance styles: Jeans, more

Banana Republic’s Fall Sale offers extra 50% off clearance styles including sweaters, jeans, t-shirts, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Cotton Sweater Hoodie is a casual must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $32. The navy color is versatile and will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or khaki pants alike. It also features a brushed knit interior that promotes warmth as well as the hood. Plus, this style has an oversized fit for a sporty look. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Banana Republic customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout it the women’s Merino Boyfriend Cardigan that’s a great layering piece for cooler weather. It’s currently marked down to $31 and originally was priced at $78. You can easily wear this style over dresses, t-shirts, blouses, and more.

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out Eddie Bauer’s Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off your purchase.

