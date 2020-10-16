Eddie Bauer takes 40% off purchase with deals from $30: Jackets, more

Eddie Bauer is currently offering 40% off your purchase, no code required. Find great deals on jackets, vests, pullovers, pants, boots, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Cirruslite Down Vest for men. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it for $43. This style is very trendy for the fall season and you can choose from several color options. It’s lightweight and perfect for everyday wear. You can dress this vest up or down and the water-repellant fabric will help to keep you dry throughout the day. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

