J.Crew takes extra 60% off clearance: Jeans, sweaters, more from just $6

Today only, J.Crew offers an extra 60% off clearance with promo code WARMUP at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the 250 Skinny-Fit Stretch Jeans that are marked down to $28 and originally were priced at $98. These medium-wash jeans are perfect for fall and very versatile. They also feature a stylish tapered hem that can be rolled to show off your fall boots. This style is also infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility. Rated 4.7/5 stars from J.Crew customers. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks from J.Crew and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

