Up to 42% off kitchenware from $11: Coffee grinders, wine gear, kettles, more

Today only, Woot is now offering up to 42% off Secura kitchenware with deals starting from $11. One standout is the Secura Conical Burr Coffee Grinder at $51.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly between $69 and $75 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 20% off and the lowest price we can find. We have never tracked this highly-rated model for less than $55 at Amazon. It makes use of a burr grinding mechanism that “avoids overheating, grinds uniformly, and preserves the natural aroma of your coffee.” You’re looking at 18 grind settings ranging from coarse to ultra-fine, and everything in between including options ideal for French press, drip, cold brew, or pour over. The bean container can carry up to 8-ounces while the coffee grounds side of things holds up to 5-ounces. Rated 4+ stars from just under 300 Amazon customers. More deals below from $11.

If today’s 18-setting coffee grinder is a bit overkill for your fresh ground bean needs, take a look at the options below or this Bodum BISTRO Grinder at $25 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 1,800 customers and is great for spices as well.

More Secure kitchenware deals:

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more deals on kitchenware and household gear including today’s Gold Box smart body fat scale sale.

More on the Secura Conical Burr Coffee Grinder:

Adjustable Grind Size — Conical burr grinder with 18 grind sizes ranging from coarse to ultra-fine, perfect for espresso, French press, drip, cold brew, pour over coffee maker and more.

Conical Burr Design — The Secura automatic coffee grinder is equipped with a burr grinding mechanism, avoids overheating, grinds uniformly and preserves the natural aroma of your coffee beans. Removable design for easy cleaning.

Spacious Hopper — Coffee Bean container holds up to 8 ounces and coffee grounds container holds up to 5 ounces.

