Lowepro’s ViewPoint DJI Mavic drone backpack plummets $80, now $65 shipped

Until tomorrow, B&H’s DealZone is offering the Lowepro ViewPoint BP250 Backpack for DJI Mavic at $64.88 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells this bundle for $145 right now and today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all year. If you have a DJI Mavic drone, this backpack is designed specifically to hold it and its accessories. The top flap even has a dedicated spot for your rotors, so you can always have spares on hand. Plus, it can hold up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with ease, ensuring you have enough power to edit your footage while on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Do you have the Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom? Well, this $43 case is designed to specifically fit those drones. It has a slot for the newer controller and is built around the slightly larger design that the drone now offers. It’s not a full backpack though, so you’ll lose out on the extra room for a laptop or tablet here.

Want to take flight and begin learning how to fly drones, but not ready to drop the cash on a DJI? Well, this model at Amazon is $25 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have the same specs as the Mavic, and it won’t capture crispy 4K videos, it’s a fantastic starting place for those who want to be able to crash and not destroy a drone worth over $1,000.

Lowepro ViewPoint backpack features:

Action photographers packing a DJI Mavic Drone or up to three GoPros/action cameras, a laptop, tablet, accessories, and personal items for their next adventure will appreciate the black ViewPoint BP 250 Backpack from Lowepro. The BP 250 features a zippered side compartment with a removable equipment accessory case with thick interior padding, and five touch-fastening dividers for organizing your gear. The three smaller dividers have slip-in pockets for holding small items such as filters or memory cards. The gray-colored interior facilitates locating your gear in low light. The accessory case’s exterior has a decorative, fractal camo panel and a useful top handle. Batteries, cables, memory cards, and assorted accessories are easily stored in the organizer panel under the top lid.

