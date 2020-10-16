Lowepro’s ViewPoint DJI Mavic drone backpack plummets $80, now $65 shipped

- Oct. 16th 2020 3:33 pm ET

Get this deal
$145 $65
0

Until tomorrow, B&H’s DealZone is offering the Lowepro ViewPoint BP250 Backpack for DJI Mavic at $64.88 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells this bundle for $145 right now and today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all year. If you have a DJI Mavic drone, this backpack is designed specifically to hold it and its accessories. The top flap even has a dedicated spot for your rotors, so you can always have spares on hand. Plus, it can hold up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with ease, ensuring you have enough power to edit your footage while on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Do you have the Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom? Well, this $43 case is designed to specifically fit those drones. It has a slot for the newer controller and is built around the slightly larger design that the drone now offers. It’s not a full backpack though, so you’ll lose out on the extra room for a laptop or tablet here.

Want to take flight and begin learning how to fly drones, but not ready to drop the cash on a DJI? Well, this model at Amazon is $25 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have the same specs as the Mavic, and it won’t capture crispy 4K videos, it’s a fantastic starting place for those who want to be able to crash and not destroy a drone worth over $1,000.

Lowepro ViewPoint backpack features:

Action photographers packing a DJI Mavic Drone or up to three GoPros/action cameras, a laptop, tablet, accessories, and personal items for their next adventure will appreciate the black ViewPoint BP 250 Backpack from Lowepro. The BP 250 features a zippered side compartment with a removable equipment accessory case with thick interior padding, and five touch-fastening dividers for organizing your gear. The three smaller dividers have slip-in pockets for holding small items such as filters or memory cards. The gray-colored interior facilitates locating your gear in low light. The accessory case’s exterior has a decorative, fractal camo panel and a useful top handle. Batteries, cables, memory cards, and assorted accessories are easily stored in the organizer panel under the top lid.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$145 $65
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

B&H

B&H
drones

drones
DJI Lowepro

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide