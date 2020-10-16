Microsoft’s latest $5 sale has Robocop, Divergent, Commando, much more

Microsoft is back with its weekly $5 movie sale. One of our favorites is Robocop 2014 at $4.99, which goes for $15 at Google Play. The year is 2028, and OmbiCorp, the world’s leader in robot technology, has found a way to make their company billions of dollars. Alex Murphy is critically injured, and OmniCorp steps in to build a part-man, part-robot police officer with what’s left. This story tells the tale of what happens when OmniCorp tries to take over every city, but one man stands up against it. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for a few of our top picks, or swing by Microsoft to view everything on sale.

Our top picks:

Don’t miss out on the iTunes $5 movie sale, which is packed with plenty of great titles. You’ll find Fargo, 50/50, Clue, The Big Sick, and much more available here, so be sure to swing by and give it a peek to further stack up on movies for the weekend.

More about Robocop:

The year is 2028 and multinational conglomerate OmniCorp is at the center of robot technology. Overseas, their drones have been used by the military for years – and it’s meant billions for OmniCorp’s bottom line. Now OmniCorp wants to bring their controversial technology to the home front, and they see a golden opportunity to do it. When Alex Murphy (Joel Kinnaman) – a loving husband, father and good cop doing his best to stem the tide of crime and corruption in Detroit – is critically injured in the line of duty, OmniCorp sees their chance for a part-man, part-robot police officer. OmniCorp envisions a RoboCop in every city and even more billions for their shareholders, but they never counted on one thing: there is still a man inside the machine pursuing justice.

