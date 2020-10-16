Project Highrise iOS architect sim matching all-time low at $2 (50% off)

- Oct. 16th 2020 10:20 am ET

Today we are taking a look at the mobile management sim game, Project Highrise. Players take on the role of both an architect and a developer to “build world-famous skyscrapers that will be the envy of the entire city.” And you’ll be doing it at 50% off if you grab the iPad version of the game on the App Store right now. Regularly $4, you can score this one for $1.99. This is matching the all-time low and the first price drop we have tracked since April of last year. Just recently updated a couple moths ago, this one carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,000 gamers. More details below.

In this mobile management sim, players will take care of “every aspect” of their buildings from “construction through to keeping tenants happy.” There is a full campaign mode here including challenging scenarios as well as a “huge” variety of tenant types, several difficulty levels and starting conditions, as well as specialized consultants “to increase your building’s curb appeal, operational efficiency, and pull with city hall.” If you’re into these kinds of management sim experiences, scoop this one up while it’s 50% off.

More on Project Highrise:

Mobile management sim: Unleash your inner architect as the PC mega-hit arrives on iPad! Playing as both architect and developer, your job is to build world-famous skyscrapers that will be the envy of the entire city. Manage every aspect of your building from construction through to keeping your tenants happy. Success is entirely in your hands.

