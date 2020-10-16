PDP’s 3D molded Switch Mario Kart Case now $10 (50% off) + more from $7.50

Amazon is now offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Deluxe Travel Case for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This officially licensed case is a little bit more interesting than your average Switch cover with 3D molded racing details adorning the outer shell. It comfortably secures your Switch console (Joy-Con included) with additional interior padding as well as dedicated game card slots for your favorite five titles. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers. Head below for plenty more Switch accessory deals from $7.50.

If the PDP Switch case above isn’t working for you, check out some of the options we have on sale below. Many of these deals are hangovers from Prime Day and are still available at notably discounted prices as well.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Speaking of Switch gear, be sure to check out the new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories from HORI as well as everything you need to know about Mario Kart Live and a sweet early discount (if you’re quick/lucky). In case you missed it, Overwatch is going free to play on Nintendo Switch, Donkey Kong Country 2 is now on Switch Online, and here’s our hands-on review of the new Mario All-Stars.

More on the PDP Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Case:

Durable Nintendo Switch carrying case stores your console, game cards and accessories all in one convenient travel case. Colorful molded 3D graphics of Mario Kart on outer case. Get ready to race with the officially licensed Mario Kart Edition Deluxe Console Case for Nintendo Switch. This rigid and protective console case features 3D molded details and adjustable Velcro straps to keep your console secure. The Switch Deluxe Console Case stores your Switch console, up to 5 games, and several accessories.

