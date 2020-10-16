Stream and record over 100 top channels with a month of fuboTV for $35

With so many networks showing sports nowadays, keeping up with your favorite teams can be tricky. But with fuboTV, you can stream and record over 100 channels on any device — including CBS, FOX, NFL Network, and more. For a limited time, you can get a month on the Family plan for $34.99 (Orig. $64) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you get excited over goals, touchdowns, or walk-off homers, fuboTV has you covered. Described by CNET as a “solid choice for sports fans,” this streaming platform lets you watch the game and enjoy great entertainment afterward.

As a subscriber, you can enjoy incredible action from the NFL, UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, EPL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and countless other leagues around the world. You also get access to CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, MTV, Nickelodeon, and many other big channels.

FuboTV works on most devices, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TVs. You can either watch live or record content via the cloud-based DVR, with 500 hours of space available.

With the Family plan, you can watch content on up to three screens at the same time — enough to keep everyone happy. It’s a great alternative to cable, and fuboTV is rated at 4.6 stars on the App Store.

Normally priced at $64, one month on the Family plan is now 46% off at just $34.99. Also, get the Elite plan for $39.99 (Orig. $79).

